The New 'Celebrity Dating Game' Will Show All Kinds of Love, and We're Here for It

The basic rules and format of the original Dating Game and 2021's The Celebrity Dating Game are pretty much the same. Here’s how it works — every contestant has three suitors vying for their heart. But the twist is that the contestants can’t see their suitors, so they pick the winner based on interview-style questions alone, plus the set is basically exactly the same as it used to be.

In the original Dating Game, which began in the 1960s, viewers loved the risqué stuff, so the producers of the 2021 version are making sure to hold onto that (thank goodness!).

Executive producer Charles Wachter explained to TV Insider, “What people really remember about The Dating Game is when people would blush … You want to be risqué, but you don’t want to go past a certain line. The challenge was making somebody blush, but keeping the show what we want it to be.”