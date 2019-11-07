We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Margaret Cho Calls Her 'SVU' Appearance "Probably the Highlight" of Her Career

November 7's episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, "Counselor, It's Chinatown" revolves around one of the biggest sting operations the squad has ever undertaken to rescue hundreds of women from a possible sex trafficking ring posing as a massage parlor.

And while this landmark Season 21 has already seen special guests like Modern Family's Ariel Winter and 13 Reasons Why's Demore Barnes, "Counselor, It's Chinatown" welcomes legend and comic Margaret Cho.