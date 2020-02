Margaret Cho Calls Her 'SVU' Appearance "Probably the Highlight" of Her Career

Margaret herself is no stranger to scandal. After her television show, All-American Girl was canceled in 1995, she battled an addiction to drugs and alcohol for many years. Luckily, she managed to sober up and by the late 90s, was performing new material and starring in movies like Face Off alongside Nicolas Cage and John Travolta.

Margaret calls her SVU appearance a career "highlight."

Margaret took to Twitter to express how excited she is to appear on the show. "Obviously I'm framing this," she wrote. "[Ice-T] getting ready to let me know I'm trash! Watch me tomorrow on SVU ... Of everything I've done in my career, playing a Korean sex trafficker on your mom's fave show is probably the highlight."