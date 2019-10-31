We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
wentworth-miller-svu-1572555711552.png
Source: nbc

Did 'SVU' Make a Huge Continuity Error in Season 21?

By

Updated 11/1/19: While "Murdered at a Bad Address" left us in tears, the episode also left us scratching our heads. Wentworth Miller, who we expected to see in his previous SVU role as Officer Nate Kendall, made his return as someone totally different — out gay Fordham law professor and mentor of Sonny Carisi. 

The Queens-based lawyer is a strong believer in justice, and would rather let 100 guilty men walk than convict a single innocent one. Now that the squad has successfully released Carlos Hernandez, we expect to see Wentworth's character again this season.