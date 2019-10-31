Did 'SVU' Make a Huge Continuity Error in Season 21?

Nate works for the "2-4," or NYPD's 24th Precinct, in layman's terms. As he's dealing with his "methhead" perp in the cop car, a woman, Rena West, runs across the street with a sheet wrapped around herself. When he identifies himself, she admits that she's been raped.

"Superficial knife wounds and wrist restraints, doc says no semen but evidence of tearing," Officer Kendall tells Stabler and Benson. "Everything was bagged, tagged and sent to forensics."

And while Benson and Stabler can't see Kendall out the door quickly enough, and he can't wait to leave SVU either ("I don't like victims, they cling," he admits to the officers), the victim refuses to talk to anyone but Kendall himself.