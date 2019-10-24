We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Instagram

Bea Cordelia Will Tackle Gendered Violence and Hate Crimes on 'Law and Order: SVU'

By

"At Midnight in Manhattan," the newest episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will revolve around the three agents' frantic attempts to reveal the truth underlying three highly enigmatic cases, each of which comes rolling in shortly before midnight. 

Aside from the agents' heated personal conflicts and prolonged argumentation – a standard for the show – the episode will see the introduction of lesser-discussed topics as well. 

Ready to find out more about Lakira, SVU's newest character? 