Zooey Deschanel's Daughter Has a Deep-Seated Dislike of Outerwear

New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik announced their split in September 2019. Their divorce was finalized in June 2020, and according to the court settlement, they share joint custody of their two kids , Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf.

Zooey Deschanel has two kids, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf Deschanel Pechenik.

As part of the divorce settlement, Zooey and Jacob were granted joint custody of 5-year-old Elsie Otter and 3-year-old Charlie Wolf. Unfortunately, it's unknown whether Zooey has introduced her kids to her new boyfriend, Jonathan, or if they are still waiting for the right time. She quarantined with him — which means that the kids might have met him already.

Zoey met Jonathan on the set of Carpool Karaoke in August 2019, a few months after things started to go sour between her and Jacob. Reportedly, she and Jacob broke up in January 2019 — but the divorce proceedings lasted up until June 2020.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners [...] We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children," reads a press statement issued in June 2020.

In addition to their shared childcare duties, Zooey and Jacob are also the joint owners of several business endeavors. In 2019, they launched Lettuce Grow, a company on the mission to help consumers grow herbs, fruits, and vegetables from the comfort of their homes. They also run The Farm Project, which helps people reconnect with their food.