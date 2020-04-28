Before Dating Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott Was Married to Someone Else

It seems like a few things may have contributed to their split, but in an interview with People, Jonathan revealed that it was because Kelsy was determined to tie the knot on July 7, 2007 , or 07/07/07, five years after they met. Jonathan was still in his 20s, and he claims neither of them was ready to buckle down.

“There was sort of a rush going into it... she wanted to get married on 07/07/07, so it wasn’t something that naturally happened," Jonathan explained in the interview. However, he says their quick split was for the best.

“I’m glad that we found that out early... you know, we didn’t have kids or anything. And it really helped me understand what I wanted in a relationship.”