Logo
Home > Entertainment
elf-jokes-for-kids-1608330730675.jpg
Source: getty

27 Silly Elf Jokes for All the Kids at the Christmas Table

By

Updated

It’s the most wonderful time of the year once again and we all could do with an extra dose of holiday cheer. Funny Christmas jokes are a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit, and these silly elf jokes for kids are sure to keep them as merry as can be. You can’t go wrong with these downright hilarious elf jokes that are sure to spread seasonal joy and have everyone’s belly shaking like a bowlful of jelly. 

Article continues below advertisement

Whether you’re gathering with your family virtually or in-person, you’re going to be glad you came armed with a handful of cheesy jokes for the kids. You might even get a giggle or two from the adults who’re still young at heart. 

So keep scrolling and start spreading seasonal cheer one funny elf joke at a time.

elf-jokes-for-kids-1-1608330745530.jpg
Source: getty
Article continues below advertisement

Elf jokes for kids (and the kids at heart)

1. Q: How do elves communicate with one another?
A: They use their elf phones.

2. Q: What do you call a holistic elf doctor?
A: A gnome-opath.

3. Q: What do you call an elf walking backwards?
A: A Fle.

4. Q: If athletes get athlete's foot, what do elves get?
A: Mistle-toe.

5. Q: Why do none of the elves' names begin with 'S'?
A: Because that would be selfish.

6. Q: What kind of cars do elves drive?
A: Toy-otas.

7. Q: What's an elf's favorite type of bread?
A: Shortbread.

8. Q: What do elves sing to Santa on his birthday?
A: Freeze a Jolly Good Fellow!

Article continues below advertisement

9. Q: Where do elves go when they're sick?
A: To the elf center.

10. Q: What's a female elf called?
A: A shelf.

11. Q: What do you call an elf who's won the lottery?
A: Welfy.

12. Q: How do elves get from floor to floor?
A: They use the elf-avatar.

elf-jokes-for-kids-2-1608330762173.jpg
Source: getty
Article continues below advertisement

13. Q: Where do elves go dancing?
A: Christmas balls.

14. Q: What kind of photographs do elves like taking?
A: Elfies.

15. Q: Why does Santa owe everything to the elves?
A: Because he's an elf-made man.

16. Q: Why do elves make good listeners?
A: Because they're all ears.

17. Q: Why did the elves ask the turkey to join the band?
A: Because he had the drum sticks.

18. Q: What do elves learn in school?
A: The Elf-abet

19. Q: Where do you find elves?
A: Depends where you left them!

20. Q: What's another name for Santa's helpers?
A: Subordinate clauses!

Article continues below advertisement

21. Q: How do elves greet each other?
A: "Small world, isn't it?"

22. Q: If Santa rides in a sleigh, what do elves ride in?
A: Mini vans!

23. Who sings "Blue Christmas" and makes toy guitars?
A: Elfis!

24. Q: What did the elf say was the first step to using a Christmas computer?
A: "First, YULE LOG on..."

25. Q: How long should an elf's legs be?
A: Just long enough to reach the ground.

26. Q: What kind of money do elves use?
A: Jingle bills!

27. Q: How many elves does it take to change a light bulb?
A: Ten! One to change the light bulb and nine to stand on each other's shoulders.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Ho Ho Ho! and Ha Ha Ha! These Dad Jokes Will Bring on the Holiday Cheer

Christmas Jokes for the Whole Family to Enjoy

29 Seriously Funny Adult Christmas Jokes Because Santa Isn't Just for Kids

More From Distractify

  • hallmarkchannel-1608328208479.png
    .
    Entertainment
    Who Actually Owns the Hallmark Channel?
  • why-dont-people-like-kat-von-d-1608327573249.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Kat Von D Is No Stranger to Controversy — Here’s Why Some People Don’t Like Her
  • mrbeast-1608315376574.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    What Disease Does YouTuber MrBeast Have?
  • christmas-couple-captions-1608322968053.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    30 Christmas Couple Captions for the Perfect Holiday Instagram Post