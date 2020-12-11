Ho Ho Ho! and Ha Ha Ha! These Dad Jokes Will Bring on the Holiday Cheer

The holidays are literally synonymous with cheer and we don't know about you, but nothing makes us happier and more giggly than some innocent dad jokes around Christmas .

To add some more laughs to your day, we've compiled the most knee-slapping dad jokes to tell around the dinner table.

The best dad jokes to tell at Christmas

1. Q: What kind of cars do Santa's elves drive?

A: Toy-otas 2. Q: How many presents can Santa fit in an empty sack?

A: Only one. After one present, it is not empty anymore. 3. Q: Who is Santa's favorite singer?

A: Elf-is Presley!

4. Q: Who is Santa's favorite female pop star?

A: Beyon-sleigh 5. Q: What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire?

A: Frostbite! 6. Sister: What are you giving Mom and Dad for Christmas?

Brother: A list of everything I want!

7. Q: How does a snowman get to work?

A: By icicle 8. Q: How do Christmas angels greet each other?

A: "Halo!" 9. Q: What's a sheep's favorite Christmas song?

A: "Fleece Navidad!"

10. Q: What do you get if you cross a Christmas tree with an iPad?

A: A pineapple! 11. Q: What do you call Santa's helpers?

A: Subordinate Clauses. 12. Q: What did Santa Claus say when he crashed his sleigh?

A: Well, now I'm really Scrooged.

13. Q: What's red, white, and blue at Christmas time?

A: A sad candy cane! 14. Q: What did one snowman say to the other snowman?

A: "Do you smell carrots?" 15. Q: What did the teacher say to Rudolph when he didn't prepare for his test on the Civil War?

A: You'll go down in history!

16. Q: What do you call a person who is afraid of Santa Claus?

A: Claustrophobic. 17. Q: If the end of the year is on December 31, then what is at the end of Christmas?

A: The letter S. 18. Q: Where does Santa stay when he's on a vacation?

A: At a ho-ho-hotel.

19. Q: What's the difference between the Christmas alphabet and the ordinary alphabet?

A: The Christmas alphabet has No-el. 20. Q: Why did Frosty's wife ask for a divorce?

A: Frosty the Snowman was being a total flake! 21. Q: What does Santa eat for breakfast?

A: Frosted Flakes

22. Q: What do you call Santa living in the South Pole?

A: A lost clause. 23. Q: How does Santa keep track of all the fireplaces he's visited?

A: He keeps a log book. 24. Q: Which of Santa's reindeer has the worst manners?

A: Rude-olph!