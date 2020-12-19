The 5 Best Christmas Episodes to Watch With Your Kids

Danny Phantom is a truly underrated show that unfortunately gets forgotten far to often. Danny Fenton isn't much of a Christmas fan thanks to his parents' bickering about whether or not Santa Claus is real, and when he lashes out and accidentally ends up destroying the Ghost Writer's work, he winds up trapped in a Christmas poem until he learns his lesson for acting out in malice. Instead, Danny learns to find peace in the holiday season. Though Christmas will never be the picture perfect day he wishes, he takes comfort in his family and friends — and even his enemies — and focusing on creating the best day he can for the people around him.

And, yes, the whole episode does indeed rhyme, themed after The Night Before Christmas. Another bonus: The Ghost Writer is Will Arnett!

Stream "The Fright Before Christmas" on CBS All Access.