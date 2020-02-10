Chris Rock and Steve Martin's Opening Monologue at the Oscars Was Savage

This year's 2020 Oscars don't have a host (same as last year), but Steve Martin and Chris Rock have more than made up for that with their brutal opening monologue. After Janelle Monae opened the ceremony with "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," Steve and Chris took the stage and went right into it, covering everything from this year's lack of diverse nominees, the Iowa Caucus, and Jeff Bezos. Both Steve and Chris have hosted the Oscars before, so it wasn't a surprise that they had LOLing super hard.