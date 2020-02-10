We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Chris Rock and Steve Martin's Opening Monologue at the Oscars Was Savage

This year's 2020 Oscars don't have a host (same as last year), but Steve Martin and Chris Rock have more than made up for that with their brutal opening monologue. After Janelle Monae opened the ceremony with "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," Steve and Chris took the stage and went right into it, covering everything from this year's lack of diverse nominees, the Iowa Caucus, and Jeff Bezos. Both Steve and Chris have hosted the Oscars before, so it wasn't a surprise that they had LOLing super hard.

Here are some of the best quotes from Steve Martin and Chris Rock's opening monologue.

They brought up the La La Land/Moonlight mixup at the 2017 Oscars: "A couple of years ago there was a big disaster here at the Oscars where they accidentally read out the wrong name. It was nobody's fault, but they have guaranteed that this will not happen this year. Because the Academy has switched to the new Iowa Caucus app!"