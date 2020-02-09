Is Renée Zellweger Married? Here's Who the Actress Has Dated Over the Years

Renée and Kenny's split was highly publicized. The legal reason for their annulment ("fraud") was interpreted as Kenny being gay, and this is something that both parties denied. Four years after their breakup, Kenny explained to Playboy that, "I think people need to live their lives the way to, but I'm pretty confident in the fact that I love girls." In 2016, Renée told The Advocate that, "It made me sad that somehow people were using that as a way to be cruel and calling someone gay as a pejorative, which has fateful consequences."