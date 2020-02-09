We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is Renée Zellweger Married? Here's Who the Actress Has Dated Over the Years

By

The 2020 Oscars are this weekend, which means themed Oscars parties (ice cream sundaes in honor of the The Irishman and Kraft mac 'n cheese for Brad Pitt's go-to dinner in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are Oscar menu musts) and taking bets on who's going to win the shiny awards. One of the biggest speculations is that Renée Zellweger will take home a trophy for her role as Judy Garland in Judy since she already won a Golden Globe for the role, and, well, have you seen Judy? Renée is incredible.

Cheering for Renée feels especially good, since it's only recently that the actress has returned to Hollywood. Her mysterious comeback has everyone talking about everything from her surprising Southern accent, to her changed appearance (which some have attributed to plastic surgery). People are also wondering: Is Renée married or dating anyone? The celeb has been fairly private about her personal affairs, so it's no wonder we don't know much about her love life. 