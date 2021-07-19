Think 'The Celebrity Dating Game' Is Your Chance to Romance a Star? Not So Fast

The commodification of love in entertainment is a tried-and-true tradition that'll probably keep on going for as long as "the arts" exist in its current form. And there's no shortage of shows that participate in this phenomenon. Whether it's The Bachelor or Flavor of Love reruns, folks are more than happy to turn love into a game-show contest that equates the ultimate fulfillment our existence on this weird planet has to offer with the sensation of winning a washing machine on The Price Is Right. The Celebrity Dating Game reboot follows a similar premise, but do participants really go on a date with the stars in the show?

'The Celebrity Dating Game': Do they really go on a date with contestants?

The biggest question folks have about The Celebrity Dating Game is whether or not the winners actually go on a date with the celebrities on the program. And the apparent answer to that is, uh, no, they don't. That would be a premise rife with problems: What if production happened to get some obsessive über-fan who got on the show and, through sheer prime-stalkerism, was able to secure a date with a star?

According to USA Today, it isn't a requirement for the celebrity and the winning contestant to go on a date. The fact that participants don't necessarily date the stars who are featured on the show is something that was criticized heavily by some reviewers who saw early episodes.

Source: ABC/YouTube

The Guardian writes: "Because first we need to address the biggest issue facing any show that gives itself the title The Celebrity Dating Game: it doesn’t feature any celebrities and nobody goes on any dates. Really it should just be called The Game, although that would confuse it with the David Fincher movie where Michael Douglas can’t work out whether he is participating in a piece of entertainment or actively being tortured. So maybe it is quite a good fit after all."

There's also been a lot of talk about the "awkward" pairing of hosts Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton on the program. As The Guardian put it: "Deschanel is many things – a brilliant actor, a seasoned singer – but on the basis of the first couple of episodes, her talents don’t quite stretch to 'reading from a teleprompter without looking genuinely terrified.' Michael Bolton’s role on the show is less easy to pin down."