Grammy Winner Michael Bolton Previously Dated This 'Desperate Housewives' Star

One lucky competitor will win the opportunity to go on a date with a celebrity in each episode of the new Celebrity Dating Game . The unscripted ABC series is based on the original show, The Dating Game Show, in which one contestant, in this case, a celebrity, quizzes three mystery suitors.

Michael adds a musical element to The Celebrity Dating Game and performs some of his biggest singles but tweaks the lyrics to provide a clue to the celebrity's identity.

“Having the musical component is great because I get to sing the songs I sing until I get to that parody,” he told TVInsider. “It’s not easy ‘unlearning’ songs I know so well as I’ve sung them live thousands of times. It’s hard to dig into a line melodically that you’re not used to doing, but some of them ended up being quite easy to sing.”

So, is the host of The Celebrity Dating Game currently single? Keep reading to find out more about Michael's love life.