After Two Failed Relationships, Will Taye Diggs Finally Find Love on 'Celebrity Dating Game'?

News of Taye Diggs’ relationship with former ex-girlfriend Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith surfaced shortly after his divorce with Idina Menzel was finalized in 2014. The couple dated for five years before they ultimately decided to part ways.

In a previous podcast interview, Amanza revealed the real reason why their relationship ended. She shared, "He'd only been divorced like five months. I was the first person he'd been with after her."

"If you're the first relationship someone has fresh out of a divorce, it's probably never going to work. We're better friends," Amanza added.