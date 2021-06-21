Carson Kressley May Have Found a Match on 'The Celebrity Dating Game'

Carson Kressley makes his choice in the second episode of The Celebrity Dating Game, and it is safe to say that Carson is the person that the show really comes alive with. Many of us are so used to heteronormative dating shows that the change in the importance of sexuality is very refreshing. It's fun to see Carson be the romantic lead!

When asked to jump in the bachelor’s seat, Carson told USA Today, “I was gung-ho because I need to find a man, and I never turn down a television appearance. So those two, in tandem, made me do it.” And honestly, we are pleased to see him! While Hannah Brown and Nicole Byer were more traditional dating game contestants, Carson takes the show in a whole new and exciting direction.

By the end of Carson’s time on The Celebrity Dating Game, we’re just as invested in his love life as he is. We want him to find someone who makes him as happy as he makes us as the fashion icon, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, and OG Queer Eye Fab Five member that he is.

And while we don’t get to see the aftermath of who the celebrities decide to choose, Carson promises that he and his choice will go on a date. Now, he says that they are “still in touch,” but no spoilers!