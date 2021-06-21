Carson Kressley May Have Found a Match on 'The Celebrity Dating Game'By Jamie Lerner
Jun. 21 2021, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
ABC knows what its Bachelorette fans want, and a bubbly romance show like The Celebrity Dating Game is the perfect follow-up to a night of chaos. The celebrity-infused reboot of the popular dating game first premiered on June 14, and it did not disappoint. Now, Carson Kressley is the lucky bachelor — and we want to know who he decided to choose.
Carson is not just a gay icon, but he is truly a man of many talents: He’s an actor, a personality, a designer, a fashionista — the list goes on and on. And he starred in the original iteration of Queer Eye in 2003. Basically, we all want the best for Carson Kressley, so who did he choose on The Celebrity Dating Game?
Carson Kressley is still “in touch” with the person he decided to choose.
Carson Kressley makes his choice in the second episode of The Celebrity Dating Game, and it is safe to say that Carson is the person that the show really comes alive with. Many of us are so used to heteronormative dating shows that the change in the importance of sexuality is very refreshing. It's fun to see Carson be the romantic lead!
When asked to jump in the bachelor’s seat, Carson told USA Today, “I was gung-ho because I need to find a man, and I never turn down a television appearance. So those two, in tandem, made me do it.” And honestly, we are pleased to see him! While Hannah Brown and Nicole Byer were more traditional dating game contestants, Carson takes the show in a whole new and exciting direction.
By the end of Carson’s time on The Celebrity Dating Game, we’re just as invested in his love life as he is. We want him to find someone who makes him as happy as he makes us as the fashion icon, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, and OG Queer Eye Fab Five member that he is.
And while we don’t get to see the aftermath of who the celebrities decide to choose, Carson promises that he and his choice will go on a date. Now, he says that they are “still in touch,” but no spoilers!
Hannah Brown and Nicole Byer did choose people, but they didn’t seem to go any further.
One of the downsides of The Celebrity Dating Game is that we don’t get to see what happens after the game. Do they go on a date? What happens to this unlikely relationship between a celebrity and a normal person — a person many of us can identify with?
When the first episode of The Celebrity Dating Game aired, many of us were already aware that Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown has a new boo in her life, Adam Woolard, and they seem happier than ever.
Adam isn’t one of the three contestants in The Celebrity Dating Game, so it’s safe to assume that after Hannah chose the third contestant, the baseball player–turned–Wall Street investor, nothing really happened.
Comedian Nicole Byer, on the other hand, chose IT recruiter Nate Shanklin, but the two of them don’t seem to be in communication. There’s no way of knowing what happened after The Celebrity Dating Game for Hannah and Nicole, but it seems they didn’t find love.
Carson Kressley might have found love on ‘The Celebrity Dating Game.’
Unlike his predecessors, Carson Kressley might have found love. In the second episode of The Celebrity Dating Game, Carson shares the spotlight with Iggy Azalea, who has her own romantic woes. While she will ultimately have to decide on one contestant, there’s no way of knowing what will happen with their initial spark. As for Carson and his choice, we’re hoping they stick the landing.
Watch new episodes of The Celebrity Dating Game every Monday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.