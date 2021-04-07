'Nailed It' Host Nicole Byer Admitted That She Married Her Ex-Husband to Help Him Get His Green Card

And now that Netflix's Nailed It! has returned for a fifth season and reminded us all of why we fell in love with her in the first place, fans are wondering — is Nicole Byer married? If so, who is her husband?

It seems like women in comedy are dominating 2021, and Nicole Byer is no exception to this fact. The Girl Code star was recently cast in NBC’s Grand Crew and worked alongside John Cena in Wipeout, adding to the long list of TV and film credits that Nicole has under her belt.

Is 'Nailed It' star Nicole Byer married?

In a previous episode of Loosely Exactly Nicole, Nicole agrees to help a man get his green card by marrying him in exchange for money. The actress later revealed that this was a true story. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, she explained, “On one episode, I get married to a man for money, and he gets married to me for a green card. Now I can talk about it because the statute of limitations is up … I truly have no shame.”

She added, "He was a teeny tiny little Indian man who wanted to stay in America, and I was a lady $30,000 in debt who wanted to continue living." The sham marriage later ended in divorce, and while Nicole never used the money to pay off her debt, she was able to pay for improvisation classes. Today, Nicole is single and not exactly loving it.

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Nicole shared a few of her most tragic COVID-19 pandemic dating horror stories, but she’s previously confessed that she still believes in and is seeking true love. Nicole told The Guardian, “I want to be in a relationship. I will go on a date with a weirdo because maybe they could be my weirdo. And yes, they may be very fun to talk about, but I will go just in case they are perfect for me.”

She concluded, “I do think love is real, and I do think I’m going to find it. I have bad days, like everybody else, but I also have ADD, so I’ll have a bad day, and then something good will happen, and I’ll forget about the badness.” In her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Nicole said, for now, she’d prefer to focus less of her attention on dating and more on securing a bag. But what is Nicole Byer’s net worth?