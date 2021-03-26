Did 'Nailed It! Double Trouble' Film on the Same Set as the Original Show?By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 26 2021, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
Though the adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" is typically applicable when it comes to top TV shows, the fifth season of Nailed It! is an exception. Since the Netflix baking competition debuted in 2018, viewers have loved seeing inexperienced contestants as they attempt ambitious bakes. As the clock counts down, host Nicole Byer shares her hilarious commentary, and she chats with judge Jacques Torres and Assistant Director Wes Bahr.
Though the fifth season filmed during the pandemic, the bakers are now battling it out for the $10,000 prize in pairs.
The twist means that the contestants will have to work together in sync to try to match the elaborate concoction — so there might be twice the amount of fails, but at least it will be twice as much fun.
Because the season is unlike any other (and since it filmed during the pandemic), viewers might be wondering where exactly Nailed It! Double Trouble was filmed.
Where is 'Nailed It! Double Trouble' filmed? The set will likely look familiar.
Though Nailed It! Double Trouble, is a slightly different take on the beloved reality competition, it's still a continuation of the original Nailed It! series (which is why you'll find it listed after Season 4 on Netflix).
The latest slate of episodes was filmed at the same soundstage as the rest of Nailed It! in Burbank, Calif.
Since the Double Trouble season was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a few other changes that viewers will notice.
'Nailed It! Double Trouble' features teams and a few changes for COVID-19 purposes.
In order to be COVID compliant, the judges panel has shifted from a rectangular structure to a large semi-circle. This allows Nicole, Jacques, and the guest judge to sit far enough apart so they limit their chances of spreading germs.
During the first round, which is the Baker's Choice task, the contestants make their selections verbally. In past seasons, they would run to the display table in order to make their picks, which often made for some hilarious moments.
The various kitchens on the set had always been distanced, but you won't see the bakers running into one another's workspaces anymore.
When the judges do taste the final products after the first round, they stand far apart from one another.
One of the biggest differences that fans will notice is that Nicole is not placing the Golden Bakers' hats on the contestants anymore.
The team who wins the Baker's Choice round retrieves the chapeaus for themselves.
"Now, please go pick it up. I no longer do that," Nicole said in the season's debut episode, "An Ungodly Mess."
Aside from the obvious physical changes on Nailed It! Double Trouble, a few famous faces will add another level of fun to the season. The Kissing Booth star Joey King and her sister, Hunter King, will be competing as a team on the fourth episode, "Travel Dos and Donuts."
America's Got Talent alum and Stephanie's Child singer Lagoona Bloo will be baking in drag along with partner Selma Nilla.
Viewers will have to tune in to find out if these contestants can nail it or not.
Nailed It! Double Trouble is available to stream on Netflix now.