Did 'Nailed It! Double Trouble' Film on the Same Set as the Original Show?

Though the adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" is typically applicable when it comes to top TV shows, the fifth season of Nailed It! is an exception. Since the Netflix baking competition debuted in 2018, viewers have loved seeing inexperienced contestants as they attempt ambitious bakes. As the clock counts down, host Nicole Byer shares her hilarious commentary, and she chats with judge Jacques Torres and Assistant Director Wes Bahr .

Though the fifth season filmed during the pandemic, the bakers are now battling it out for the $10,000 prize in pairs.

The twist means that the contestants will have to work together in sync to try to match the elaborate concoction — so there might be twice the amount of fails, but at least it will be twice as much fun.

Because the season is unlike any other (and since it filmed during the pandemic), viewers might be wondering where exactly Nailed It! Double Trouble was filmed.