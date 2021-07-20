Carmen Electra Is Looking for Love on 'Celebrity Dating Game' — but First, Meet Her Famous Ex-Boyfriends

While Carmen Electra was first introduced to the world by Prince, her former romantic partner who also produced her debut album, she wouldn’t be catapulted into the spotlight until she secured a role as Lani McKenzie on the NBC drama Baywatch in 1997. Later, Carmen was cast as one of the hosts of MTV’s vintage dating show Singled Out , where Carmen led hopeless romantics on a quest to find love, but now it appears that the tables have turned.

After two marriages and subsequent divorces, Carmen Electra is officially back on the market and looking for love on the July 19 episode of Celebrity Dating Game, where she is introduced to three potential partners who must answer some tough questions before winning a date with her. But before we meet her new love interests, let’s take a look at Carmen Electra’s dating history .

Here’s what we know about Carmen Electra’s dating history.

Since her rise to fame, Carmen Electra has been romantically linked to some pretty prominent figures, including the late pop icon Prince, who she met shortly after leaving her hometown to move to Minnesota. Their relationship ultimately ended when Carmen decided to stay in California rather than return to her ex-lover’s hometown.

"I told him I wanted to live in LA and he spent as much time here as he did in Minnesota. He wanted me to move back to Minnesota and I said no. I broke it off with him and stayed in LA," she told E! Online. "I gave up everything with him to live here and make my own career. It was a hard time."

Source: ABC

Although their relationship did not stand the test of time, she and Prince split amicably. Later, Carmen began her relationship with former Chicago Bulls player Dennis Rodman. The couple appeared to be madly in love in the late '90s, eventually eloping in a chapel in Las Vegas, Nev., but they ultimately annulled their marriage only nine days after tying the knot.

Carmen previously told the Associated Press of their short-lived relationship and even shorter-lived marriage. "We exchanged numbers and he would call and call and call, I wouldn't respond. Finally, one day I picked up the phone and he invited me to come hang out with him and I went for it. I went in. Dennis was considered the bad boy of basketball. And I like bad boys," she said.

Carmen would be jumping the broom, yet again, with rock music star Dave Navarro in 2003, which viewers saw unfold in MTV’s Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen & Dave, but the couple amicably divorced in 2006. According to Carmen, she and Dave are still friends.

Source: Getty Images