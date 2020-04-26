Dennis Rodman Is Super Involved With His Kids These Days

In total, Dennis has three kids. The former NBA player has a daughter (Alexis Rodman) with his first wife, Annie; and he and Michelle had a daughter (Trinity) and a son (DJ) together.

Allegedly, Dennis wasn't exactly father of the year. His ex-wife Annie claims that their daughter Alexis had to get counseling due to her dad's antics. Annie told the Chicago Tribune, "Alexis shows a lot of anger right now and she is holding it against me that I left Dennis. Alexis also keeps saying to kids at school: 'My daddy has girlfriends,' and 'My daddy doesn't come to see me.'"