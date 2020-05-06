In 1997, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were going after their sixth NBA title — but behind the scenes, tensions were high between the NBA star, coach Phil Jackson, and the team's front office, led by general manager Jerry Krause.

ESPN's The Last Dance explores the dynamics between Michael Jordan, his teammates — like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman — and his rivals on and off the court. Plus, the 10-episode docu-series also dives deep into Michael's personal life including the murder of this father, James Jordan, and his reported gambling addiction.

The Last Dance also sets out to prove that Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all time.

The Last Dance Episodes:

Episode 1: Flashbacks chronicle Michael Jordan's college and early NBA days, the Chicago Bulls trip to Paris, and tension with GM Jerry Krause.

Episode 2: Scottie Pippen emerges as one of the best NBA players, despite not earning as much as his teammates; an injury early in Jordan's career shows his competitive nature and the beginnings of his distrust of Bulls management.

Episode 3: A look at Dennis Rodman's attitude and drama on and off the basketball court and the Bulls' struggles to beat the '80s Pistons

Episode 4: A breakdown of Phil Jackson's unique philosophy coaching the Bulls; the team gets a shot at their first NBA title.

Episode 5: Michael Jordan becomes a global cultural icon, from his Air Jordan sneaker to the '92 Olympic Dream Team.

Episode 6: As he attempts to go for his third NBA finals championship, Michael Jordan's gambling habits are scrutinized by the media.

Episode 7: TBD

Episode 8: TBD

Episode 9: TBD

Episode 10: TBD

97-98 Chicago Bulls roster:

Michael Jordan — Small Forward and Shooting Guard

Scottie Pippen — Small Forward

Dennis Rodman — Power Forward and Small Forward

Luc Longley — Center

Ron Harper — Point Guard

Steve Kerr — Point Guard

Keith Booth — Small Forward

Scott Burrell — Small Forward

Randy Brown — Point Guard

Dicky Simpkins — Power Forward

Rusty LaRue — Point Guard

Bill Wennington — Center

Jud Buechler — Small Forward

Toni Kukoč — Power Forward and Small Forward

Chicago Bulls coaches featured in The Last Dance:

Kevin Loughery (1983-1985)

Stan Albeck (1985-1986)

Doug Collins (1986 - 1989)

Phil Jackson (1989 - 1998)

Tim Floyd (1998 - 2001)

How to watch The Last Dance:

ESPN will be airing The Last Dance every Sunday from April 19 to May 17 at 9 p.m. EST. You can also stream the episodes online on ESPN.com. For viewers outside the United States, The Last Dance will be available to watch on Netflix.



