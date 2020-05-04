The Untimely Death of Michael Jordan’s Father Explained

On July 23, 1993, James R. Jordan was shot and killed while taking a nap in his car off the side of US Highway 74 — just south of Lumberton, N.C. The father of five children had been driving a car recently purchased by his youngest son, Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan .

Michael’s father played a big role in his career, having followed his son around the country as he advanced in his NBA career.

James’ untimely death sent a ripple through the NBA community and just a few months after his father’s remains were discovered decomposing in a swamp in South Carolina, Michael announced his first retirement from the Chicago Bulls.

“I guess the biggest positive thing that I can take out of my father not being here with me today is that he saw my last basketball game… and that means a lot,” Michael said at his retirement press conference in 1993.

Who was Michael Jordan’s father?

James R. Jordan, Sr. was born on July 31, 1936, in Wallace, N.C. Standing only at five feet, six inches, James met his future wife, Deloris Peoples, while attending Charity High School. Once he graduated, James decided to join the Air Force and was soon stationed in San Antonio, Texas.

After marrying Deloris, the newlywed couple welcomed their first child, James Ronald Jr. The small family moved back to North Carolina and brought two more children into the mix — a daughter named Deloris and a son named Larry.

A few years later, as their children were well into their toddler years, James made the decision to move to Brooklyn so he could train as a mechanic. He and his wife left the children in their grandparents' care while he studied and Deloris began working at a bank.

In February of 1963, the couple gave birth to their fourth child, Michael. The two raised baby Michael while James completed his training, but decided to move back to North Carolina due to the rising crime rate in Brooklyn. Back home in the comforts of their home state, the Jordan family welcomed baby Roslyn, their fifth and final addition.