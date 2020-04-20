Michael Jordan's Yellow Eyes Have Some Fans Concerned About His Health

The new ESPN docuseries The Last Dance offers an in-depth look into Michael Jordan ’s last season playing basketball with the Chicago Bulls. In the documentary, Michael is interviewed frequently, as are a number of other people who were associated with the team at the time. In Michael’s interviews, though, some fans have noticed that his eyes look a little yellow, and they’re wondering why that might be.

Why are Michael Jordan's eyes yellow?

The speculation around Michael‘s eyes stretches back more than a decade. In the 2000s, photos emerged of the basketball phenom where his eyes looked yellowed, and rumors began to circulate that Michael had some sort of liver disease. To date, Michael has never announced that he has any sort of health problem, and there has never been any news stories about him receiving treatment of any kind.

The mystery of Michael‘s eyes remains largely unsolved, but that hasn’t stop rampant speculation online. Yellow eyes are typically associated with a condition called a jaundice infection, which occurs when oxygen-carrying components in a person’s blood break down into a substance called bilirubin. That yellow compound eventually makes the eyes and sometimes other parts of the body look yellow.