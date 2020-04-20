Will ESPN's 'The Last Dance' Mention Jerry Krause's Death?

The premiere of ESPN’s mega 10-part docuseries The Last Dance, has been met with much buzz. The docuseries focuses on the dynasty of the ‘90s Chicago Bulls basketball team, including legendary player, Michael Jordan. The docuseries gives a definitive account of Michael Jordan's career and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, packed with unaired footage from the 1997–98 Chicago Bulls season, Jordan's final season with the Bulls.

The 1990’s Chicago Bulls team was in a league all their own and many are learning that was large in part to the team’s General Manager, Jerry Krause. The Last Dance quickly dives into Jerry’s relationship with others in the front office and the players themselves, which was tense and at times, volatile. Jerry Krause's death has been a talking point for many viewers, and some are wondering if the portrayal of Jerry Krause is fair when he is not around to defend himself.