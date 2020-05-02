Check Out Michael Jordan and Wife Yvette Prieto's Gigantic Florida Mansion

NBA basketball icon Michael Jordan may not be playing basketball professionally anymore, but he's still pretty busy. Michael is the owner of The Jordan Brand, owns the Charlotte Hornets basketball team, and devotes some of his time and resources toward charitable groups. He's also a grandpa now, and makes sure to spend time with his family.

Given that he's probably home a lot more these days, let's take a peek into where the former NBA player lives with his wife, Yvette Prieto.