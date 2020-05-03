Here's Why Michael Jordan Still Has Major Beef With Isiah Thomas

MJ and Isiah aren't exactly buddies, even though the latter would say that they are. Isiah called his relationship with MJ "friendly" about four years ago, according to The Undefeated. But clearly Michael hasn't let go of his grudge against Isiah or the Pistons.

"As competitive as Michael was, it doesn't surprise me that he still feels like that. Michael always had something for Isiah," Dennis Hopson said.