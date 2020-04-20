How Much Did Scottie Pippen Earn While Playing for the Chicago Bulls?

When it comes to sporting dynasties, I'm sorry, but it doesn't get much better than the Chicago Bulls. The Last Dance on ESPN is rekindling an already recognizable fervor for the team. The story focuses predominantly on the last year of the Bulls' second three-peat and is full of fascinating details about not only Michael Jordan , but the organization as a whole. Like the contract disputes with Scottie Pippen, which has people wondering: just how much did he make in his ball-playing career?

Apparently, Scottie Pippen's career earnings were more than Michael Jordan's.

The last year the Bulls won a championship was in the 97-98 season, and if you can believe it, the team's main roster was in danger of being broken up. The Last Dance offers some shocking insights into how much drama was occurring behind the scenes, and a lot of it centered around General Manager Jerry Krause's willingness to trade Scottie Pippen in order to bring some fresh talent into the franchise.

Source: Getty

Jerry was also willing to give up Phil Jackson, the mastermind who, at the time, led the Bulls to an amazing five championships, and is respected as one of the all-time greatest coaches in the sport's history (he also lead the Lakers to 5 championships too after his tenure with the Bulls, don't forget). The Last Dance is formatted in a non-linear way: it jumps back and forth between the past of the Bulls franchise and the 97-98 season.

This juxtaposition clearly establishes a distinction between the early days of Chicago building itself into a legitimate basketball team that got the city excited about attending games (they went from being at 1/3 capacity to selling out the entire stadium once Jordan came into the picture as a rookie), to a dynasty's future and attempt at capturing a sixth title in jeopardy.

One of the most telling examples of how respected Michael was is when he candidly spoke about the management situation during a press conference where the future of the Bulls was called into question. MJ blatantly said that management should have "respect" for the players who helped turn the franchise "into a profitable organization," and that because they continually won, they should be given the opportunity to continue winning as a team.