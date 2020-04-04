Whatever Happened to the Original Hosts of 'Singled Out'?

View this post on Instagram

It's always fun when this classic piece of television airs and I get a million tweets like "hey what are you doing on Boy Meets World"??? This was the Singled Out crossover episode (with an oddly absent Jenny McCarthy who was way more identifiable with our show than I), one of the main premises being that Will Friedle and I look similar in that white guy sorta way. I tagged myself so you'd know which white guy is me. The hair drapes I can explain: the 90s. The "I just murdered a hobo clown behind Circus Circus and took his pants" I have no fucking excuse for. It still cracks me up when people say, "I been watching you since the old days--G4!!!" Not realizing that in Paleozoic times I hosted a dating show on Mtv, a channel that at one time actually played popular songs set to quirky short films. #1900s