Here's How You Can Have Your Case Heard Before Chrissy Teigen on 'Chrissy's Court'

"Did you get injured on the job, even if it was your own fault?" Chrissy says in the trailer for the show. "Did your roommate steal your clothes and try to sell them back to you? Did your ex borrow your phone and return it with a cracked screen? You may be entitled to a cash settlement."

It's currently unclear the exact legality of the rulings on Chrissy's Court, but if it's anything like Judge Judy, the cases are absolutely real.