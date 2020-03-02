We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
is-judge-judy-real-1583171468740.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Is Judge Judy a Real Judge? You Better Believe It!

By

On March 2, Judy Sheindlin — better known as "Judge Judy" — announced that the upcoming season of her namesake courtroom show would be its last. 

"I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, adding that a slate of new episodes will air throughout most of 2021. Thankfully, the 77-year-old isn’t ready to hand in her gavel completely. She’s already working on a new series. 

"I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year [after Judge Judy wraps]," the New York native said of her upcoming project. Though she’s arguably the most famous magistrate in the country, Judy’s qualifications are constantly being called into question. So, is she the real deal or faking it for the cameras?