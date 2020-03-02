Is Judge Judy a Real Judge? You Better Believe It!By Allison Cacich
On March 2, Judy Sheindlin — better known as "Judge Judy" — announced that the upcoming season of her namesake courtroom show would be its last.
"I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, adding that a slate of new episodes will air throughout most of 2021. Thankfully, the 77-year-old isn’t ready to hand in her gavel completely. She’s already working on a new series.
"I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year [after Judge Judy wraps]," the New York native said of her upcoming project. Though she’s arguably the most famous magistrate in the country, Judy’s qualifications are constantly being called into question. So, is she the real deal or faking it for the cameras?
Is Judge Judy a real judge?
The mother of two is a full-fledged prosecution lawyer and judge, having gotten her degree from New York Law School in 1965 and passed the state bar exam.
After nearly 20 years as an attorney, New York Mayor Ed Koch appointed her as a criminal court judge in 1982, from which she was promoted to supervising judge in Manhattan's family court division.
If anyone was meant for reality TV it’s Judy. The best-selling author developed a reputation for being relentless and sarcastic on the bench, characteristics she claimed were necessary for survival in her line of work.
"There’s a sense of utter hopelessness here, and you can’t let it get to you," Judy told the Los Angeles Times in 1993, three years before landing her syndicated series. "You get the distinct feeling of people disintegrating, or on the verge of it. And there’s only so much you can do to help."
Are the 'Judge Judy' courtroom decisions real?
The show’s cases are relatively tame compared to what Judy witnessed during her years in family court, but the small claim disputes she deals with now are still 100 percent real. All parties involved sign an arbitration contract before appearing in the courtroom, conceding that Judy’s judgment is final and cannot be pursued elsewhere.
In 2015, a potential defendant shared the letter they received from one of the series’ producers explaining the process further. Yes, the decisions rendered are "legally binding," but participants on both sides are guaranteed to make money.
Not only does Judge Judy provide an appearance fee for both plaintiffs and defendants, but CBS also pays for travel expenses. Furthermore, if the plaintiff wins a monetary award against the defendant, the show covers the cost, meaning the person getting sued doesn’t have to pay a dime.
No wonder so many people have agreed to televise their legal troubles.
Not every arbitration-based court show is legit.
For example, fans were both confused and amused when model/reigning queen of Twitter Chrissy Teigen announced that she would be hosting her own Judge Judy-esque program called Chrissy’s Court. The brunette beauty serves as the judge while her mother, Vilailuck "Pepper Thai" Teigen, takes on the role of bailiff.
But the 10-minute episodes (which will air on the mobile-video subscription service Quibi) aren’t meant to be taken seriously. "I have seen every episode and I just cannot believe something can be so silly, so petty, and so funny," the TV personality tweeted in January. "I am so proud of it and can’t wait for you guys to see it!!"
Maybe Chrissy’s Court and Judy Justice can do a crossover!
