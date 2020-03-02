Is Judge Judy a Real Judge? You Better Believe It!

On March 2, Judy Sheindlin — better known as "Judge Judy" — announced that the upcoming season of her namesake courtroom show would be its last.

"I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, adding that a slate of new episodes will air throughout most of 2021. Thankfully, the 77-year-old isn’t ready to hand in her gavel completely. She’s already working on a new series.