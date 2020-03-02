'Judge Judy' May Be Ending, but the 77-Year-Old Emmy Winner Isn't Retiring Yet

"I've had a 25 year long marriage with CBS, and it's been successful! Next year will be our 25th season — our silver anniversary — and CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because they now have 25 years of reruns," Judy told Ellen's shocked audiences. "So, what they decided to do is sell a few year's worth of reruns."

Obviously, fans are heartbroken — see what they had to say about it below.