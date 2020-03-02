We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Judge Judy' May Be Ending, but the 77-Year-Old Emmy Winner Isn't Retiring Yet

Anyone who ever had the chance to stay home from school on a weekday in the '90s or 2000s is all too familiar with Judge Judy — the law-enforcing goddess, professional sass master, and 77-year-old TV star has made millions on her daytime courtroom series, and sadly, it sounds like it may finally be coming to an end. 

So, is Judge Judy ending? Although the show may be wrapping after 25 glorious years, it sounds like the legendary Judith Sheindlin has decided to further her career with yet another series.