Kourtney Kardashian Is His Future Wife, but Who Are Travis Barker's Ex-Wives?

Travis was married to a woman named Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002. There aren’t too many details readily available for the public about this short-lived marriage.

His second marriage to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008 is definitely more well-known. They tied the knot in 2004, launched a reality series called Meet the Barkers in 2005, and attempted to get divorced in 2006, but didn’t actually part ways until 2008. Over the course of their relationship, they ended up having two kids together: their daughter Alabama and their son Landon.