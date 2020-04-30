Paris Hilton and Venture Capitalist Carter Reum Are Officially Dating

Paris Hilton and her boyfriend, Carter Reum, are Instagram official. On April 29, Paris posted an adorable photo of them sharing a kiss in celebration of their first anniversary. The Instagram post marked the first time she publicly referred to him as her boyfriend.

The heiress and the business mogul have been dating for over a year. They aimed to keep the relationship a private affair up until now, and they were only spotted together a few times.

So, who exactly is Carter Reum?