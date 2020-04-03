Wait, Are Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Still Friends?By Gabrielle Bernardini
Name a more iconic duo than Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie? The two socialites made a name for themselves as the "IT" besties of the mid-2000s. With their killer fashion sense, iconic catchphrases such as "that's hot," and their reality television show The Simple Life, these two friends were the ultimate BFFs ... until, they weren't.
In a girl-on-girl feud that forced fans to take sides, Paris and Nicole's friendship quickly crumbled following Season 3 of their hit reality show. So, did these two queens ever reconcile? Keep reading for an update on where Paris and Nicole are today.
Are Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie still friends?
In 2005, rumors circulated that the former besties ended their friendship after Paris allegedly did not invite Nicole to her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.
According to People, Nicole responded by screening an intimate video of Paris' at a party.
In April of that year, Paris released a statement, saying, "It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends." Adding, "Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it."
Finally, after a two-year rift, the reality stars reunited in 2007 and opened up about their relationship.
"I don't even know why we're fighting. I think it's just the tabloids," Paris told Nicole in the Season 5 premiere of The Simple Life.
The House of Harlow founder responded, saying, "I just want to let you know half the things that the tabloids said that I said were not true."
Since then, the pair have seemingly continued to remain friends.
"Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one," Nicole said during a 2014 Watch What Happens Live appearance. However, she did reveal that the longtime friends hadn't talking in a while.
The Hilton hotel heiress shocked fans when she reunited with the jewelry designer at the 2018 The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, and posted about their sweet reunion on Instagram. "Love you @NicoleRichie. No one could make me laugh like you do," she captioned the pic.
Most recently, Paris stopped by Watch What Happens Live and revealed to cameras that the two still chat. "I love Nicole. We were actually texting three days ago because it's our high school reunion, so she was reminding me of the date," the 39-year-old explained.
While the former reality stars may not be total BFFs, we're happy they've maintained their longstanding friendship.
Nicole Richie announced she's starring in a new Quibi series.
Over the years, Nicole has transitioned from reality star to actress. In her upcoming project, she's in a new Quibi series called Nikki Fre$h. According to the show's bio, "Nikki brings a new voice to wellness with a totally fresh style of music—dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world."
"I'm bringing a voice to our planet," Nikki states in the trailer. "Plants, bees, interspecies, wellness has a new voice; a black voice."
As for Paris, the blonde beauty has a new documentary coming out titled, This Is Paris.
“I talk about things that are very hard to talk about,” she explained (via Billboard). “It was an amazing experience, but also very scary."
