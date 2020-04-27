'Making the Cut' Crowned a Winner for Season 1 — and Viewers Are Not Happy

After weeks of intense competition, runway shows in Tokyo, Paris, New York, and the much-anticipated reunion of Project Runway alums Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum , Season 1 of Making the Cut came to an end on April 25. The ambitious fashion series included a cast of 12 established designers, who upon winning challenges, could feature and sell their designs on the show's Amazon store.

Who won Making the Cut Season 1? Read on to find out who inked an exclusive deal with Amazon, and why fans are wildly upset at the end result. Warning: Spoilers are coming.

While the weekly prize was enticing enough, the winning package included a $1 million design deal with Amazon for an exclusive collection. Though all of the designers on the season were immensely talented, only one was crowned the winner.

Who won 'Making the Cut'? Spoilers ahead.

After the penultimate Pop Up shop challenge in the ninth episode, Sander Bos was shockingly eliminated. He had listened to the judges about going more commercial with his designs, but they still weren't fully confident in his brand in the end. Fan favorite Esther Perbandt — who won the first ever challenge on the show, but who was criticized for almost always creating all-black designs — made the finale. Former circus performer Jonny Cota was also given a coveted spot in the finale.

The designers headed to New York to present their brand pitches to Christine Beauchamp, the president of Amazon Fashion. During her pitch meeting, Esther explained that her brand, Esther Perbandt 2.0, would eventually introduce color into collections, but that it would primarily consist of black, white, and gray clothing. She also noted that she had learned how to properly put together a business model because she had a financial failure with her initial business in 2008.

"I cannot stand in front of her talking about color with love and passion. I mean, that would really be inauthentic," Esther explained in her confessional. When Jonny presented, he focused on sustainable fashion, his presence with small family-run businesses in Bali, and the importance of digital growth.

"I need this million dollar investment to make it into the global, sought-after brand I know it can be," Jonny said to Christine. Following their pitch meeting, the remaining two designers were tasked with putting on a final fashion show. Though explaining their brands to Christine was crucial in the process, the winner would be chosen by the judges, Joseph Altuzarra, Chiara Ferragni, Nicole Richie, Naomi Campbell, and Heidi after the fashion show.