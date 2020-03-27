Meet Esther Perbandt, the Fan Favorite from Heidi Klum's 'Making the Cut'

If you've been wondering where Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum went since they exited Project Runway after Season 16, they've been creating an Amazon Prime rival to the hit reality series — Making the Cut. While Project Runway offers designers the chance to win $250,000 and the chance to put on their own runway show during Fashion Week, the prize package for Making the Cut is quite different.

After each episode, the winning design will be available for viewers to purchase on Amazon — for under $100.