Since You Can't Go to the Movies, Amazon Prime Brought the Movies to You

Regardless of if you're getting it in SD or HD, or if it's available to rent or buy, the cost is all the same: $19.99. If the film is only available for rent at this time, keep in mind that, while you can start the film anytime within 30 days, it must be finished within 48 hours of when you first started it. Meaning that, if you start Emma right now and try to finish it next week, you'll have to shell out another $19.99.