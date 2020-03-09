We Know 'Onward' Literally Just Came Out, but When’s It Gonna Be on Disney Plus?By Abi Travis
Now that dedicated Disney fans have their Disney Plus subscriptions, there’s one question everyone has as soon as a new Disney movie comes out: When can I stream it on Disney Plus? Going to the movies is great and all, but we all know the true luxury is watching a new(ish) movie from the comfort of your own home. Now that Onward is out in theaters, the question is exactly the same: When will Onward be on Disney Plus?
When will ‘Onward’ be on Disney Plus?
First, the obvious disclaimer: Onward just came out in theaters on March 6, 2020, so it’s definitely not going to be available to stream for a while. As you can probably imagine, Disney (and Pixar) really want people to go see the movie in theaters, so offering it on their streaming service would not be a very wise business decision.
Since we’re still in the relatively early days of Disney Plus, we haven’t seen a ton of movies make the transition from theater release to Disney Plus lineup. With that in mind, we can’t know for sure when a new movie is going to be available to stream on Disney Plus. That being said, we can definitely make an educated guess.
It seems like in most cases, Disney movies come to Disney Plus between six and eight months after their theater release. Following that same pattern, we’d guess you can expect to see Onward join the Disney Plus lineup sometime between September and November of 2020. In other words: It’s gonna be a while.
The movie will be available on home video before it joins the Disney Plus lineup.
If you’re really jonesing for a rewatch of Onward before then, you’re in luck (as long as you’re willing to spend some money). So far, Disney movies have been available on home video prior to being added to the Disney Plus lineup.
If you think about it, that actually makes a lot of sense. In an ideal (for Disney) world, Disney fans will see the movie in theaters, then buy a copy to have at home, and then stream it on Disney Plus. Why charge people just once to see a movie when you can cash in on the same property at least three times? Of course, if you want to see the movie before it’s on Disney Plus and save some cash, you’ll probably also be able to stream it somewhere for a few bucks before it comes to Disney Plus.
You’ll probably be waiting several months to watch Onward at home, but the good news is that several new movies are due to join the Disney Plus lineup any day now. Maybe Frozen 2 will finally be added to the lineup! Or The Rise of Skywalker! And, of course, there are also literally hundreds of other titles to watch on Disney Plus, and plenty of those are Disney/Pixar titles — like Toy Story 4, which just joined the lineup recently. It’s not like we’re completely without entertainment options.
