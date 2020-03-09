We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
We Know 'Onward' Literally Just Came Out, but When’s It Gonna Be on Disney Plus?

Now that dedicated Disney fans have their Disney Plus subscriptions, there’s one question everyone has as soon as a new Disney movie comes out: When can I stream it on Disney Plus? Going to the movies is great and all, but we all know the true luxury is watching a new(ish) movie from the comfort of your own home. Now that Onward is out in theaters, the question is exactly the same: When will Onward be on Disney Plus?

When will ‘Onward’ be on Disney Plus?

First, the obvious disclaimer: Onward just came out in theaters on March 6, 2020, so it’s definitely not going to be available to stream for a while. As you can probably imagine, Disney (and Pixar) really want people to go see the movie in theaters, so offering it on their streaming service would not be a very wise business decision.