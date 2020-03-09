We Know 'Onward' Literally Just Came Out, but When’s It Gonna Be on Disney Plus?

If you think about it, that actually makes a lot of sense. In an ideal (for Disney) world, Disney fans will see the movie in theaters, then buy a copy to have at home, and then stream it on Disney Plus. Why charge people just once to see a movie when you can cash in on the same property at least three times? Of course, if you want to see the movie before it’s on Disney Plus and save some cash, you’ll probably also be able to stream it somewhere for a few bucks before it comes to Disney Plus.