Get Ready to Rock: 'Trolls World Tour' Is Coming Straight to Home Video

If you haven’t already seen the Trolls World Tour trailer , then here’s a quick synopsis of the new movie. After the events of the first Trolls film (which, by the way, you can rent for about four bucks online right now), Branch and Poppy learn that they are only one of six different types of Trolls. Each Troll tribe is devoted to a different kind of music — pop, funk, classical, techno, country, and rock.