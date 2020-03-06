Does Pixar's 'Onward' Have a Post-Credits Scene You Should Stick Around For?

Pixar’s latest film, Onward, opened on March 6, and according to reviews, the animated feature is worth a trip to the theater.

The story follows elf Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland), who, on his 16th birthday, receives a series of magical gifts from his late father, whom he never got a chance to meet. Among the items is a guide to a "visitation spell," which would give Ian and his older brother, Barley (Chris Pratt), the ability to resurrect their dad for one day.