Source: Walt Disney Studios

Does Pixar's 'Onward' Have a Post-Credits Scene You Should Stick Around For?

Pixar’s latest film, Onward, opened on March 6, and according to reviews, the animated feature is worth a trip to the theater. 

The story follows elf Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland), who, on his 16th birthday, receives a series of magical gifts from his late father, whom he never got a chance to meet. Among the items is a guide to a "visitation spell," which would give Ian and his older brother, Barley (Chris Pratt), the ability to resurrect their dad for one day.

Naturally, an epic adventure ensues that will absolutely break your heart, but also provide plenty of laughs along the way. Audiences won’t want to miss a minute of the action, so is there a post-credits scene you should stick around for before bolting from your seat?