What to Know About Emily Beecham, the Latest Addition to Disney's 'Cruella' Cast

Aside from Emma Stone landing the role of Cruella , and Paul Walter playing Joel Fry, a large majority of casting hasn't been announced yet. Emily's role hasn't been confirmed yet, according to Deadline, and although we know Emma Thompson has been cast, we don't know who she is playing. The anticipation is seriously killing us.

In addition to the roles of Cruella and Joel, we also know the film is a prequel, telling the story of Cruella before her dog-hunting days. Spooky.

We weren't dying for a new live-action Disney movie after Lady and the Tramp was released late last year, but Cruella certainly sounds enticing. Until Emily's role is solidified, though, nobody really knows what to expect... with an expected 2021 release date, though, we have quite a bit of waiting to do.