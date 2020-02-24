'The Rise of Skywalker' Is Coming to Disney Plus — but Not for a While

Regardless of how you felt about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , you’re most likely going to watch it again someday, right? That’s just kind of how Star Wars movies work. It’s virtually impossible to watch them only once (unless we’re talking about the prequels, which some people would probably recommend watching a negative number of times if at all possible).

Anyway, one of the most convenient ways to watch any of the Star Wars movies is on Disney Plus. If you have a subscription to the streaming service, you also have access to pretty much every Star Wars-related movie and TV show ever — but not The Rise of Skywalker. Now, that can’t come as much of a surprise. It came out pretty recently, after all. Don’t worry, though. The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus — but when?