'The Rise of Skywalker' Is Coming to Disney Plus — but Not for a While

'The Rise of Skywalker' Is Coming to Disney Plus — but Not for a WhileBy Abi Travis
Regardless of how you felt about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you’re most likely going to watch it again someday, right? That’s just kind of how Star Wars movies work. It’s virtually impossible to watch them only once (unless we’re talking about the prequels, which some people would probably recommend watching a negative number of times if at all possible).
Anyway, one of the most convenient ways to watch any of the Star Wars movies is on Disney Plus. If you have a subscription to the streaming service, you also have access to pretty much every Star Wars-related movie and TV show ever — but not The Rise of Skywalker. Now, that can’t come as much of a surprise. It came out pretty recently, after all. Don’t worry, though. The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus — but when?
When will ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ come to Disney Plus?
Patience, you must have. While The Rise of Skywalker will most definitely be appearing on the Disney Plus lineup, it’s probably going to be a while. So far, Disney has only added movies to the streaming lineup well after those movies come out on home video.
Obviously, Disney wants our money in as many forms as possible. They probably figure fewer people would buy a physical copy of the film if they can stream it the same day it’s released on home video. (Although you know plenty of Star Wars fans are going to shell out major credits for whatever 9-disc box set they come out with.)
According to Decider, The Rise of Skywalker will be available to purchase on VOD on March 17. If you just want to rent the film digitally, you’ll be able to do so on March 31. The home video release is also scheduled for March 31.
It seems like there’s about a seven-month gap between when a Disney movie comes out in theaters and when it’s added to Disney Plus. With that in mind, we would guess that you can expect to see The Rise of Skywalker on Disney Plus sometime this summer — maybe between late July and early August 2020.
‘The Rise of Skywalker’ isn’t the only ‘Star Wars’ movie missing from the Disney Plus lineup.
There are at least two Star Wars films that haven’t followed the seven-month gap rule. Solo: A Star Wars Story came out all the way back in 2018 and it’s still missing from the Disney Plus lineup. That’s because it’s still only on Netflix. Solo is set to join the Disney Plus lineup with the rest of its Star Wars family on July 9, 2020. Looks like it’ll make it to Disney Plus just before The Rise of Skywalker does.
But we can all agree that the true glaring omission from the Star Wars Disney Plus lineup is the Star Wars Holiday Special. This bizarre mistake of a movie aired once on CBS in 1978 and then was never seen again. At least, not on TV. Enterprising padawans can still find it on YouTube, but we can’t say we recommend the endeavor.
So, while The Rise of Skywalker will most likely be on Disney Plus in the summer of 2020, we will probably never, ever see the holiday special on the streaming service. What a bummer.
