All of the Movies Being Delayed Because of the Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus (or COVID-19) has created a mass hysteria in the U.S., closing colleges and cancelling large events for fear of the virus spreading. At this time, there are over 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. alone — even Tom Hanks and his wife have the virus.

In an effort to prevent large gatherings of people where the virus could easily spread, even production companies are postponing movie premiere dates. Here are all of the movies that have been delayed because of the coronavirus.