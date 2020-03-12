We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
wwe-coronavirus-1584033811066.jpg
Source: WWE

Please Tell Me the WWE Is Going to Write Coronavirus Into Its Wrestlemania 36 Storyline

By

The panic surrounding an impending Coronavirus pandemic is at an all-time high, despite the fact that the flu strain has proven less dangerous than previous "plagues" like H1N1, SARs, the Avian Flu, etc.

For whatever reason, extreme measures are being enacted in some parts of the country, like dissuading folks from mass public gatherings to help keep the spread of the virus to a minimum.

Many major sporting events and concerts are being affected, which may include Wrestlemania 36.

Will the WWE cancel Wrestlemania 36 due to coronavirus?

The Arnold Classic was recently "canceled" for spectators, meaning that only a dearth of people, like select photographers, coaches, and judges were allowed to attend the contests, but people couldn't watch the events live.