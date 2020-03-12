Please Tell Me the WWE Is Going to Write Coronavirus Into Its Wrestlemania 36 Storyline

The panic surrounding an impending Coronavirus pandemic is at an all-time high, despite the fact that the flu strain has proven less dangerous than previous "plagues" like H1N1, SARs, the Avian Flu, etc.

For whatever reason, extreme measures are being enacted in some parts of the country, like dissuading folks from mass public gatherings to help keep the spread of the virus to a minimum.

Many major sporting events and concerts are being affected, which may include Wrestlemania 36.