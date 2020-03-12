We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Crazy Methods to Avoid Coronavirus, Like This Man Wearing a Giant Disc With Suspenders

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has caused an abrupt shift in the ways people practice hygiene and interact in public spaces. With many employers and government officials encouraging people to practice "social distancing" to slow down the spread of the virus, some folks are not above looking a little ridiculous in public if it means not getting sick.

Here are some of the unusual ways people are keeping others at arm's' length amid the COVID-19 pandemic.