Crazy Methods to Avoid Coronavirus, Like This Man Wearing a Giant Disc With Suspenders

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has caused an abrupt shift in the ways people practice hygiene and interact in public spaces. With many employers and government officials encouraging people to practice "social distancing" to slow down the spread of the virus, some folks are not above looking a little ridiculous in public if it means not getting sick.
Here are some of the unusual ways people are keeping others at arm's' length amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's one way to keep the public at arm's length.
This man, captured on social media by Daniel Bondi, has taken to wearing a disc of foam core board around his middle to ensure nobody can get within one meter of him while he does his shopping. He has a grabbing tool to help him retrieve goods. You have to love the ingenuity.
No one is more prepared for this pandemic than Naomi Campbell.
Naomi is famous for her germaphobic travel practices, but she's getting the last laugh these days. The jet-setting supermodel has a whole routine whenever she travels by air, wiping down every surface she might touch, laying down a blanket on her seat and wearing a mask. She's recently taken the extra step of wearing a protective coverall over her clothes.
Mask shortage? DIY!
Twitch streamer Cjaysan encountered these two gentlemen in Japan using women's underwear they've fashioned into makeshift masks, since the real deal is in short supply. Despite the fact that masks provide minimal protection, if any, for healthy people, mask-wearing is common particularly among East Asians as a way to discourage contact from strangers (among other reasons).
Bras work, too!
Well... they work if you belong to the itty bitty titty committee, anyway. If you're particularly well-endowed, the mask you construct from one of your bra cups might be a wee bit too big, as some folks are discovering...
Glug glug
Honestly, this seems a lot more effective than the paper face masks, but I imagine it fogs up pretty fast in there!
Pampers yourself
Diapers and maxi pads have also become popular makeshift face masks. I can't recommend the plastic shopping bag, though. Weren't we all taught at 3 years old not to do this?
Remember Bubble Boy?
This mom has turned some plastic sheeting and an umbrella into a protective bubble for two, keeping herself and her son shielded from passersby. At the very least they're protected if it starts raining. Not sure it's as effective against viruses as it is against precipitation, though.
Stay safe out there, everybody!
