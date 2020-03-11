We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Racist Photo of Students Wearing Chinese Outfits with 'Corona Time' Sign Goes Viral

Because the novel coronavirus was first detected in China, Asian people all over the world have experienced tons of racism. People are avoiding Asian restaurants in the United States for no good reason. Republican congressman Kevin McCarthy recently faced backlash for calling the virus the "Chinese coronavirus," which is inaccurate in addition to being blatantly racist.

And now, a photo of students wearing traditional Chinese costumes, conical hats, and panda costumes while holding a sign that reads, "Corona Time" is causing outrage. In the photo, 19 students at a school in Belgium can be seen. Most are in traditional Chinese outfits, but two are wearing panda costumes.