NBA Star With Coronavirus Touched Every Reporter's Mic as a Joke

So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4

Gobert was apparently mocking new rules the NBA put into place that required 6 to 8 feet of distance between players and reporters during press conferences.

The video shows Gobert waving his hands over the microphones before going back to touch each and every one.