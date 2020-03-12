We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
NBA Star With Coronavirus Touched Every Reporter's Mic as a Joke

Several reporters who were at a press conference with Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert are being tested for coronavirus after Gobert tested positive for the virus. And being in close contact with the player isn't the only reason that they're being tested.  

After Gobert tested positive last night, a video emerged of the star wiping his hands against every reporter's microphone in an apparent joke just days before he was diagnosed.  