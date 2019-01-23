Heidi Klum Is Cooking Up a New Interactive Show That'll Allow Viewers to Shop Their Favorite Designs

Sad news for fans of Project Runway whose 17th season premieres next month in March. Heidi Klum, the German supermodel, TV host, and mother of four will not be returning as the series' beloved host and judge. Back in November, she took to Instagram to announce her departure, bidding her 16-year run on the show "Auf Wiedersehen" once and for all.

"I am incredibly proud of the show and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers," she captioned her post at the time.

So, why did Heidi Klum leave Project Runway? But it's not like Heidi's hiding out in a remote forest never to be seen again. In the same Instagram post, she continued to say that she and her fellow Project Runway co-host Tim Gunn were going to continue their tenure as TV's favorite dynamic duo.

"I'm most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, @timgunn, is far from over," gushed Heidi. "We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we're designing next!"

Here's what you need to know about Heidi and Tim Gunn's new Amazon show — and how to apply. Heidi and Tim's latest Prime Video endeavor promises to interactively blend fashion and commerce. According to Variety, designs from the show will be available for purchase immediately after airing on Amazon.com. It'll be an unscripted series, and if Project Runway fans are right, the "groundbreaking, global and shoppable fashion competition" will hopefully be something like the Bravo (I mean, Lifetime — I mean, Bravo) show we all know and love.

Plus, if you're an up-and-coming designer, Heidi wants to hear from you. "Tim Gunn and I are looking for the world's most talented fashion designers for our new show," she captioned her Instagram casting notice. As Tim Gunn explains in the video, "If you're a fashion designer and have what it takes to compete with the best of the best, then go to castingfashiondesigners.com and apply." The deadline is February 11, so run, don't walk, if you want your chance to be featured on the upcoming show.

Who will be the new hosts of Project Runway? Meanwhile, back at Bravo, supermodel Karlie Kloss and Project Runway alumnus Christian Siriano have been tapped as the new hosts of the fashion competition show. They will join Nina Garcia, Elle's editor-in-chief, who is confirmed to be returning to the series.

Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist Elaine Welteroth have also jumped on board for Season 17 of Project Runway. "Bravo is proud to bring Project Runway back where it all began," the network said in a statement. "Heidi and Tim will always be a huge part of the legacy. The series will continue its iconic impact with Bravo's reboot for the next generation of designers and fans."

While we're excited to see what Karlie and Christian do as judges and hosts of the new season of Project Runway, which set to premiere in March, we're a tad more excited to follow the progress of Heidi and Tim's new Amazon show.