‘Making the Cut’ Fans Love Sabato’s Designs, but Here’s What They’re Criticizing

Dream team Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are at it again with their new fashion show Making the Cut , now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Picture Project Runway, but the designer contestants are vying for a $1 million prize and the chance to create an exclusive Amazon collection. And as an added bonus: There’s also a charitable component to the show, which is donating $600,000 to the World Health Organization (WHO) and local charities in New York, Paris, and Tokyo, where the show’s episodes were filmed.