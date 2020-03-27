You've Already Seen 'Making the Cut' Contestant Ji Won Choi's Designs on Beyoncé

"All I wanted to do was go out into the world," she explained. "I think growing up, it seemed so much like a bubble and I just wanted to be different and start embracing the different."

Choi felt the only way she could truly express herself was through fashion. "I would go to high school dressed in heels and, like, a whole outfit, and everyone at school was like, 'What are you doing?'" she recalled. "It was the way I kind of differentiated myself, and I just wanted to take it a step further."