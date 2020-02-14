'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Guest Judges Include a Congresswoman, an Oscar Winner, and a Top Model

How many other reality shows can say that its list of judges includes Debbie Reynolds, Neil Patrick Harris, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Gigi Hadid, and Shania Twain? Whether you're a singer or a model or an actor, judging for RuPaul's Drag Race is a rather impressive thing to add to your resume. And Season 12 proves that not even a politician could walk away from the chance to judge the iconic series. Here's who you'll be seeing as guest judges in the upcoming season.